Taste of Abu Dhabi Food Festival returns on November 15

Top UAE chefs, food from around the world, music, events and more - Abu Dhabi's biggest culinary festival, Taste of Abu Dhabi, is all set to return from November 15 to 17, 2024, at Gateway Park South on Yas Island. The event will feature some of the city's top restaurants, celebrity chefs, live music, a VIP family area, and a dedicated kids' zone. With more than 16,000 visitors expected to attend, including celebrity chefs and hosts, this is an event that should be on your must-do list. Get ready to indulge in a diverse range of mouth-watering dishes and satisfy your taste buds like never before!

Additionally, guests can participate in culinary workshops and masterclasses hosted by renowned chefs who will share their expertise, techniques, and insights. Founded by Taste Festivals, a global brand that originated with the London edition in 2004, the event has since grown to 15 cities, including Abu Dhabi. With exciting updates on VIP offerings throughout the weekend, the Taste of Abu Dhabi food festival is an event that promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to food enthusiasts and festivalgoers alike.

Enjoy a great day out with family and friends, and indulge in delicious food. Image Credit: Supplied

Here are the latest details:

Indulge in a culinary journey featuring pop-ups from 16 of Abu Dhabi's most esteemed and up-and-coming restaurants. Each pop-up will present a specially curated menu of three to five 'taster' size dishes, allowing guests to explore the best the city offers in one place.

Participating restaurants

Here's a list of restaurants participating in the event.

•Barbosa

•Craft by Side Hustle

•José by Pizarro

•Li Jiang

•Mika

•Oak Room

•Silk & Spice

•Taon

Meet the culinary masters:

Elevate your cooking abilities with three days of exclusive workshops and demonstrations led by celebrity chefs. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast or a seasoned gourmet, these interactive sessions will provide valuable tips, tricks, and the best-kept kitchen secrets.

British chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White will attend Taste of Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

From celebrity chefs to chefs who have worked at Michelin-starred restaurants, the Taste of Abu Dhabi line-up is bringing well-known names to the event.

Here is a list of the chefs, who are part of the food festival:

• Marco Pierre White

•Manal Alalem

•Sanjeev Kapoor

•Annabel Karmel

• José Pizarro

• Eric Lanlard & Cameron Lamb

• Jenny Morris

• Fred Casagrande

• Annika Panikker

• Geoffroi Herin- Ecole Ducasse

• Anna Guidobaldi- Ecole Ducasse

• Mario Loi

All workshops are complimentary as part of the event ticket and are available on a first-come, first-served basis before each session. Keep an eye out for the Chef's full schedules at the Kibson's Cook School, Exit 10 Fire Pit, and the all-new BLACK+DECKER Culinary Stage.

Kibson's Cooking Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

Children’s activities

Children can keep busy all weekend in a 'Mega Kids Zone', which includes bouncy castles, a bungee jump, kids cooking workshops and more. They will also have plenty of options, as all restaurants will serve a kid-friendly dishes too. Children 12 and under enter the festival for free.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to Abu Dhabi for our second edition of the festival," said Anju Chadda, Founder of MENA Live Events. "This year, guests can expect an elevated look and feel, even more offerings and new surprises in store. We can't wait to welcome you back!"

Artisan market

What better way to walk off a gourmet meal than with a bit of shopping? A market of artisan vendors and established brands will be selling their treats and trinkets, sampling their products and more. Plus, watch for experiential activations and games at every corner.

Live music

Keeping the party alive all weekend, multiple music pockets will feature everything from DJs spinning the latest beats, to live bands performing their musical medleys and intimate acoustic sessions.

Tickets and packages

Early Bird Ticket prices have been announced and will be available on the Platinumlist for a limited time before prices increase. With a variety of ticket options to choose from, guests can pick their experience to make the most of their Taste weekend. This year, Taste of Abu Dhabi will offer specially designed packages for companies to take Friday team lunch to the next level.

Early bird prices

• Standard: AED 55 *children under 12 go free

• Taster package: AED 165

• VIP package: AED 290

• Sunday brunch package: AED 350

• Friday team packages: please contact for more information

Packages:

General Admission

• 1 day entry to the event

• Access to Taste culinary workshops (registration first-come first-served on the day)

Taster Package

• 1 day entry to the event

• 2 food vouchers

• 2 drink vouchers

• Access to Taste culinary workshops (registration first-come first-served on the day

VIP Package

• 1 day entry to the event

• Fast- track entry to the event

• 3 food vouchers

• 4 drink vouchers

• Access to the Taste VIP Lounge including dedicated entertainment

• Access to Taste culinary workshops (registration first-come first-served on the day)

Sunday VIP Brunch Package

• Sunday entry to the event

• Fast-track entry to the event

• 5 food vouchers

• 5 drinks vouchers

• Access to the Taste VIP Lounge including dedicated entertainment

• Access to Taste culinary workshops (registration first-come first-served on the day)

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com