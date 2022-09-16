Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with these 9 recipes
Tacos, tamales, guacamole, churros and more...

Tacos
Tacos - Traditional Mexican food consisting of a tortilla topped with a filling. Image Credit: Pexels

The Mexican Independence Day is marked every year on September 16 with fireworks, performances and of course, food. 

The North American country is known for having a rich culinary heritage with traditional recipes and dishes dating back centuries. On Mexican Independence Day, the most widely celebrated holiday in Mexico, a variety of food is prepared and enjoyed together by family and friends.

To bring to you a part of all the festivities, here is a list of Mexican recipes published previously that would get you saying arriba!

Tamales with sour cream, habanero chillies and salad
Tamales with sour cream, habanero chillies and salad Image Credit: GN/Stefan Lindeque

Chicken Tamales with Salsa Verde Recipe

Guacamole Picante
Guacamole Picante Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Guacamole Picante or spicy guacamole

Virgin Caliente Margarita
The mocktail everyone is thirsting after Image Credit: GN/ Stefan Lindeque

Virgin Caliente Margarita

STOCK tacos
Image Credit: Pixabay

Carne asada tacos

Guacamole, made using the freshest ingredients, it’s a classic Mexican dish that never disappoints.
Guacamole, made using the freshest ingredients, it’s a classic Mexican dish that never disappoints. Image Credit: Supplied

Traditional-style Guacamole

Mexican beef tongue taco
Mexican beef tongue taco Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Beef Tacos de Lengua or beef tongue tacos

Tamales
Seyyed Llata's grandmother's recipe for Tamales Image Credit: Supplied

Tamales with meat and silken Guajillo chillies

Rib-eye asada tacos
Rib-eye asada tacos Image Credit: Shutterstock

Mexican ribeye asada tacos

Desi Churros with Saffron Rabri
Desi Churros with Saffron Rabri Image Credit: GN Archives

Churros with Saffron Rabri – An Indian twist on the fried-dough pastry

Tacos Al Pastor
Mexico's Lebanese connection: The Tacos Al Pastor owes its origin to the shawarma Image Credit: Shutterstock

Here's an interesting read on how Mexican food is a mix of Mayan, Spanish and Lebanese cuisine.

Share your favourite Mexican dish with us at food@gulfnews.com

