It’s a role so disturbing that Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch nearly backed out of doing it. ‘Waco’, a retelling of what happened in 1993 when the FBI surrounded a Texas compound that was housing a religious sect led by David Koresh (Kitsch), a man claiming to be their prophet, has arrived in the Middle East at last. As of this month, it airs every Monday on Paramount on OSN. (It’s also available on their streaming service, OSN Play.) The six-part miniseries, which stars Michael Shannon opposite Kitsch as Gary Noesner, the head of the FBI’s Crisis Negotiation Unit, first aired in America last year. Here are six things to know about the wild ride that is ‘Waco’.