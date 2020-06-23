Big-budget shows starring actors like Madhavan will be shot in the UAE next month

R Madhavan. Image Credit: Supplied

After a temporary lull in filming in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak, two star-studded web series featuring actors such as R Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill and Prakash Raj will be shot in the UAE early next month.

Produced by Gaurang Doshi of ‘Aankhen’ and ‘Deewaar’ fame and Emirati businessman Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni, the filming will see a team of around 100 cast and crew arriving in the UAE next month and spending at least 140 days shooting the first two seasons of these two projects.

While R Madhavan’s murder mystery ‘7th Sense’ will be shot first, Raj’s espionage series ‘Line of Fire’ will be next in filming.

Apart from Madhavan, actors including Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Dela Frooz and Manuj Sharma will fly down to the UAE for the murder mystery filming.

The talents from ‘Line of Fire’ — including Prakash Raj, Jimmy Shergill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Sana Saeed, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi — will arrive next.

Jimmy Shergill.

“Indian cinema holds a very special place in our hearts, both for the entertainment value and the art of storytelling. Its popularity is evident from the overwhelming following it enjoys at a global level. Gaurang Doshi has created the masterpieces in Indian cinema, is an iconic filmmaker and is known to tackle subjects that are unique in nature. I’m superbly excited to be associating with him,” said Al Zarooni in a statement.

Gaurang Doshi.

Madhavan’s web series will be directed by Karan Darra and the story and screenplay are by Gibran Noorani. Simultaneously, the work for espionage series ‘Line of Fire’ will be conducted.

Producer Doshi believes that the show must go on and expressed his excitement at filming his new web series in the UAE.

“Keeping true to this sentiment we are the first team to begin shooting during the COVID pandemic. I’m also super excited to be in the UAE which offers such a beautiful variety of locations and a perfect backdrop for the brilliant and mind-blowing show that the series promises to be,” he said.

Both the web series will be completed by February 2021 and will be released on an OTT platform.