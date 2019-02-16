In season one, when the Discovery suddenly found itself in the Mirror universe and they made their way back to the Prime universe, they brought along with them the Mirror version of Philippa Georgiou, the much-loved Discovery captain who was killed off in the second episode. This alternate reality version Georgiou, however, turned out to be a bloodthirsty Terran Empire empress, who gleefully joined Starfleet in its fight against the Klingons. When the war ended, she decided to stay back on Qo’noS as a cabaret owner. However, a bonus scene at the end of the season revealed that she was approached by Section 31, a black ops division of the United Federation of Planets, to join their ranks for undoubtedly nefarious purposes. Trailers indicate that she’ll return to the Discovery ship to ‘help’ them in their new mission.