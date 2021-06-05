Saumya Tandon, who shot to fame following her starring role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’, has denied she procured the COVID-19 vaccine illegally in the midst of India’s deadly second wave that has seen the country’s death toll cross 341,000.
Tandon took to Twitter on Friday to refute stories that had been circulating on social media and the Indian press.
“Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from A facility in Thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims,” Tandon wrote on Twitter.
The actress alleged that photographs of an ID card featuring her name and picture doing the rounds on social media were fake.
“The I’d is not stamped by any authority. It’s not even valid,” she added.
Tandon’s tweets came in wake of several reports that claimed she used a fake identification card to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine of her choice.
The actress, who gained popularity playing Anita Bhabi in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’, quit the sitcom last year.