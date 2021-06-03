1 of 10
‘The Kominsky Method’ (Netflix): The third and final season of this show is currently out and that’s a great reason to start watching this funny and poignant show. In it, Michael Douglas plays acting coach Sandy Kominsky, who has to come to terms with aging and the ups and downs of life. By his side is his agent Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin). In the newest season, Sandy deals with a difficult loss, an important reunion and more.
‘The Family Man 2’ (Amazon Prime Video): It’s finally here. After a lot of back and forth, the second season of Manoj Bajpayee’s gritty drama ‘The Family Man 2’ lands on Amazon Prime on June 4. Bajpayee as the sardonic undercover terrorism squad leader Srikant Tiwari is one of the most fun characters ever written for the actor. His family has no clue about his high-profile, dangerous day job, but he’s a fierce tiger on the field. Off field, he’s meek and subservient family man and that dichotomy is wonderfully explored in this series. In the second season directed by Raj & DK, Tiwari is on a mission to flush out a violent rebel (Samantha Akkineni) who is willing to be a martyr for her cause. The series, even before its second season debut, has courted controversy with several Tamilians calling it anti-Tamil, but it remains to be seen if the series pacifies them all.
‘Lucifer (5B)’ (Netflix): The loveable old Devil is back, and ready to confront his daddy issues, his relationship troubles and his ‘evil’ twin, Michael, who spent the first half of the season trying to mess up his life on earth and relationship with Detective Decker. The second instalment may have been a long time coming – shooting and release were heavily affected by the pandemic – but it does not disappoint. The best part? There’s a musical episode that’ll have you wanting to sing along too.
‘The Good Place’ (Netflix): If you haven’t watched this hilarious show, you’re missing out. Eleanor plays a self-centred and downright mean woman who somehow ends up going to heaven in a case of mistaken identity. She knows she has it good and will do anything to stay put in this wonderful place — including trying to become a better person.
‘Poshter Girl’ (Netflix): Indian actress Huma Qureshi famously said that web platforms are territory-agnostic and I couldn’t agree more. Boundaries in cinema are blurring and language has ceased to be a barrier now since you can watch any film from any part of the world with subtitles. Marathi film ‘Poshter Girl’, starring Sonalee Kulkarni, as an empowered woman in a male-dominated village is a revelation. It’s a quirky take on patriarchy and it’s always good to see an actress like Kulkarni bat for her own tribe.
‘Ragnarok’ (Netflix): A small Norwegian town where legend says the giants and Nose deities originally fought is once again suffering because of the giants who’ve lived as the most influential family in the land since the battle. Now, as Magne and his family move to the town and Magne begins to develop powers like Thor, the deity of thunder, a new battle is afoot. This Norwegian-language fantasy drama is in its second season – and perfect for a weekend binge.
‘Hot Fuzz’ (Netflix): Director Edgar Wright weaves magic with this comedy that will leave you in splits. Police officer Nicholas Angel is the best man in the force. However, he’s maybe TOO good, so his superiors transfer him to a secluded village. As he tries to adjust to rural life, a series of strange events take place and Nicholas gets on the case.
‘Kapoor & Sons’ (Netflix): Are you missing family reunions that turn dysfunctional after a day or two? Then watch ‘Kapoor & Sons’, a film that explores sibling rivalry and unsettled scores among family members with aplomb. Late actor Rishi Kapoor as a sprightly old man who wants his whole family all to return to his home in Ooty for a final family portrait is a touching film. Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rajat Kapoor, and Ratna Patak Shah are in top form in this Shakun Batra-directed family drama. The movie shows that fractured families aren’t fun to navigate, but they are still worth saving. Watch out for Fawad Khan’s brilliant turn in this film.
‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ (Zee 5): Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back with a new project which takes romantic comedy to a new level by dealing with a sensitive subject matter – erectile dysfunction. While their characters are engaged and very in love with one another, his ‘gents problem’ not only becomes an issue in their relationship but once the couple’s parents find out, it becomes a family problem that everyone wants to solve much to the embarrassment of the groom.
‘The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (UAE cinemas): Get ready for a spook fest! Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren are back to investigate an incident where a man accused of murder claims to have been possessed by a demon. The story is based on real-life events and is sure to give you a fright.
