Comedian-turned-actress Sumukhi Suresh has launched her own content platform named ‘Motormouth’ to create more space for female voices in the entertainment space.

“We all have realised that throughout the pandemic, writers and content creators became the busiest people in the creative space. We have seen how so many content creators started mushrooming in the last two years,” said Suresh. “The fun fact is that only two kinds of content work in the digital space — it is either too good or too bad.

“You have to watch too good content because of peer pressure as a good film/story/content gets attention through word of mouth. And also if the content is too bad, we tend to watch together and bitch about it! So basically there is no room for mediocrity.”

So, where does ‘Motormouth’ stand? “It is intended to encourage the too good content coming from various writers and mostly female writers. I am creating content along with a few other writers and we are working in a writers room. So I thought I might as well put a name to it and welcome more such like-minded talents to develop stories and eventually approach production houses,” she says.

‘Motormouth’ is a story marketplace and content house that will create and promote shows, movies and a variety of other content.

Suresh is known for her stand-up comedy shows and mentoring on TV shows such as ‘Comicstaan’ and ‘One Mic Stand’, and creating the Amazon Prime Video show ‘Pushpavalli’, where she made her acting debut.

Suresh also spoke about why she feels the need to create more space for female content creators and storytellers. “I think that is so very important to have a space for women in entertainment. And when I am saying ‘voice’, it does not have to be a protest or social messaging all the time; it can just be fun!,” she says.