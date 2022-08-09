Malayalam cinema takes unabashed pride in their realistic and gritty dramas, but actors Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan aren’t in the mood to cater to that popular sentiment. Enter their whacky entertainer ‘Thallumaala’, out in UAE cinemas on August 12.

Directed by Khalid Rahman, this film is an experimental meta comedy/action drama that boasts eccentric players. Shot partly in Dubai, each scene and stunt in this film is stylishly filmed. The hero also exudes a certain inimitable swagger with his giant sunglasses and designer-heavy jumpers.

The lead stars, including Shine Tom Chacko, were in Dubai to promote their film earlier this week and here’s what they had to say about their zany entertainer.

Never take this film too seriously:

Kalayani Priyadarashan, the daughter of prolific filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, claims the entire purpose of ‘Thallumaala’ — which translates into ‘string of fights’ — is just about having a lot of fun.

“It’s a weird and new formula. There’s no moment in this film which is taken too seriously … Not a single character, not a single scene, not a single fight … There are no moments which will make you cry in this film … This is an out-and-out entertainer which will put a smile on all those who watch it from start to finish … And we have stayed away from the commercial formula of filmmaking here,” she says. ‘Thallumaala’ strays away from the familiar tropes seen in Malayalam films such as realistic protagonists and sobering circumstances in life.

Tovino Thomas in 'Thallumaala' Image Credit: Supplied

We are overdramatic and we are proud of it:

Both Tovino and Kalyani play reckless and devilish millennials with an outlandish wardrobe to boot. While Kalyani plays a borderline narcissistic social media influencer Fatima, Tovino is notorious for triggering brawls and fights. Sparks fly when these two unlikely souls connect.

The bombastic and colourful trailer proudly shows the hero — an in-form Tovino — claiming that he specialises in fights and skirmishes that break out at concerts, bars, or even supermarkets. At any given day, Tovino’s character is game for a fight.

Tovino Thomas in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

“The whole film is an exaggerated reality/satire. It’s not set in a real world … And even our clothes are exaggerated beyond a crazy limit. Imagine Tovino is wearing a Gucci jumpsuit and the works … We are so used to seeing hyperrealistic world in Malayalam cinema that we just want to break out of that mould and we have managed to that hopefully,” said Kalyani.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas in 'Thallumaala' Image Credit: Supplied

Tovino describes this film as his career’s most experimental work till date.

“We wanted to try something new and I hope we have succeeded,” said Tovino.

Tovino and Kalyani are two of Malayalam cinema’s most promising and young talents to dominate the entertainment scene today. If Tovino shone in romances like ‘Mayanadhi’ and home-grown superhero flick like ‘Minnal Murali’, then Kalyani has endeared in films such as ‘Hridayam’ and ‘Bro Daddy’.

Kalyani takes one for the social media influencers out there by playing a character that takes it seriously:

Just like the majority of us out there, Kalayani viewed social media influencing and their daily grind with a pinch of salt. But after playing that role, she’s now forced to reconsider her stand and has grudgingly acknowledged that these are culture shapers of the future.

“There was a time when influencers wanted to become celebrities, now celebrities want to become influencers. The opposite has begun to happen. There’s a big shift in thought processes … So many of us now have begun making reels. While I don’t have a particular stance on any of this, it’s interesting to watch their behaviour in general. The way it’s all shifting is an interesting case study,” said Kalayni.

Kalyani Priyadarshan in Dubai

Watch out for our incredibly chemistry:

Tovino was hoping that his co-star Kalyani would talk him up by claiming that he’s one of the most stupendous actors in the Malayalam film industry today. But no such luck.

“He’s pretty and so pleasing to the eye,” said Kalyani, breaking into a laugh. According to her, Tovino is one of the few actors who can have sizzling chemistry with any co-star.

“He has done some great work in this film … But even when it comes to our chemistry in this film, it’s nothing serious. Even our loving in this film is light-hearted. Don’t expect passion that borders on some Shakespearean kind of love, we warn you,” said Kalyani.

Tovino Thomas in an action role in 'Thalumaala' Image Credit: Supplied

Don’t Miss It!

‘Thallumaala’ is out in UAE cinemas on August 12