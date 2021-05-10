TNR Image Credit: Twitter.com/ActorSatyaDev

Telugu actor and news anchor T. Narsimha Reddy is the latest celebrity to die from COVID-19, with the screen legend passing away on Monday in Hyderabad.

His loss was mourned by several members of the Telugu film and TV fraternity who have worked with TNR, as he was popular called, over the years.

Telugu star Nani led the tributes, writing on Twitter: “Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out. Condolences and strength to the family.”

Actor Vijay Deverakonda wrote: “Thinking of you fondly, remembering our two long conversations, your genuine interest, love and patience.. Your passing away has left all of us at home shaken, you will be missed TNR sir.. My respects and love..”

Telugu star Satya Deva, who had worked with TNR in a film, wrote: “Saddened with the demise of #TNR garu. The research he does before an interview was truly commendable. Had a great time sharing the screen with him in #umur. Condolences and strength to his family.”

Writer-director Koratala Siva posted a tribute on Twitter saying: “Saddened to hear the demise of popular journalist #tnr garu. Had very sensible conversations with him. Will always be remembered for his good journalism. My deep condolences to his entire family.”

Telugu director-screenwriter Maruthi Dasari wrote an emotional post following the loss of his friend. “Unbelievable and shocking. It’s very hard to digest and painful to know my friend TNR is no more. My deepest. Condolences to their family #corona show some mercy. We can’t take this anymore.”

TNR shot to fame as a character actor with films such as ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’, ‘HIT’, ‘George Reddy’ and more. However, he truly came into his own with his YouTube show, ‘Frankly with TNR’, which was quite popular with the masses.

Actor Sundeep Kishan posted: “Shocked...Will miss you #TNR Garu.”