Even as India grieves for all the lives lost during the last year’s COVID-19 wave, it is now overwhelmed by the second wave that has crashed down on its shores. And it’s not only the common man; celebrities are no strangers to the coronavirus either. While many including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have survived a bout with the virus, this story remembers those who have not been as fortunate. Here’s a look at those who succumbed.
Music composer Shravan Rathod was 66 when he passed away earlier this month. He and his peer fellow composer Nadeem Saifi are responsible for some of the most famous songs to come out of Bollywood in the 90s including 1991's ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ and ‘Saajan’.
Bollywood actor Satish Kaul suffered complications from COVID-19, succumbing to it on April 10. He was best known for stints in the 1973 romance ‘Prem Parbat’ and in the mythological series ‘Mahabharat’.
Ramu, a Kannada film producer died on Monday evening. He had produced more than 30 films under his Ramu Enterprises banner. Ramu is married to superstar Malashree. They have a daughter and a son together.
Tamil moviemaker Thamira, whose credits include 'Aan Devathai', died at a private hospital in Chennai. Thamira, who made his directorial debut with in 2010 with ‘Rettaisuzhi’, was admitted to Maya Hospital l in Ashok Pillar, Chennai.
Marathi and Bollywood veteran Kishore Nandalsarkar’s movies include ‘Singham’ and ‘Vaastav’, died at the age of 81 in Thane. He’d been battling COVID-19.
Hindustani classic musician Pt Rajan Mishra died of COVID-19 complications in the capital, New Delhi, Delhi on Sunday, soon after his friends and family posted messages of urgency on social media; they were trying to find him a ventilator. He was 70 years old and had been at the St Stephen’s Hospital for the past three days. The musician had taken the first dose of the vaccine about two weeks earlier.
