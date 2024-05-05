Dehradun: Five people were killed and one severely injured after a car fell into a deep ditch in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand on Saturday, according to an official statement. The incident occurred near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg, Jhadipani Road, Uttarakhand.

Superintendent of Police for the City, Pramod Kumar, reported that the car lost control, resulting in the fatal accident. The injured person, identified as Nancy, is currently receiving treatment, with Kumar stating that her condition is critical.

Of the seven occupants in the car, four were boys and two were girls, all students of Dehradun IMS College on a trip to Mussoorie. While returning to Dehradun in the morning, the car plunged into the ditch.

Emergency response teams, including Mussoorie Police, Fire Service, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), promptly arrived at the scene, rescuing the two girls and transporting them to a Dehradun hospital. Sadly, one of the girls later succumbed to her injuries, raising the death toll to five. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident on April 22, one person died and another was injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Rudraprayag district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased was identified as Preetam Singh (24), while the injured was named Suraj Singh (35), both residents of Bhunka village, Rudraprayag.