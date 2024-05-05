Dr. Ahmed Al Khazraji, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “At ADPHC we continue to take all preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all members of the society in the emirate. We have developed and activated and integrated plan to monitor and combat mosquitoes and flies in residential areas, farms and estates in the emirate following the weather condition that the country witnessed recently.

“This includes examining and treating more than 17,000 watershed sites and valleys and more than 30,000 stormwater drains in addition to inspection visits and treatment services at more than 2,300 farms and estates, more than 150 parks and more than 2,000 construction sites. We used vacuum, biological, and physical control and pesticides tailored to the nature of the pests spreading as well as smart traps to ensure that these pests are controlled according to best practices.”

The centre advised residents to take proactive steps to remove any stagnant water indoors to prevent breeding grounds for pests and mold growth. Additionally, residents have also been encouraged to inform the appropriate authorities about stagnant water in your vicinity, as it can pose health and safety hazards to your community.

For Abu Dhabi residents, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has provided their Emergency and Crisis Management Office hotline – 993, where issues such as water accumulation can be reported, along with other weather-related reports, like fallen trees or streetlights.

You can also reach out to Abu Dhabi DMT on their Whtasapp number – 02 678 8888.

How to get rid of mosquitoes at home

If you have noticed mosquitoes around your home, ADPHC provides these simple tips that you can follow:

• Firstly, check the place around your home for stagnant water. Stagnant water attracts mosquitoes so make sure you remove any standing water around the house and clean the place well.

• Change the water in your swimming pool at least once a week or more and constantly change the water for birds and animals.

• Keep the water tank clean and make sure the tanks are covered properly.

• Ensure there are no leaks in the pipes.

• Make sure you clean your yard and garage and get rid of any wet materials, such as old tyres.

• Seeek help from experts when you need to spray pesticides.

You can easily book a home pest control service in Abu Dhabi through the Tamm portal – tamm.abudhabi, by going to the ‘Household Pest Control’ service, under the ‘housing and properties’ category. Tamm is a unified platform for government services in Abu Dhabi, and to know more about how you can set up your account on the platform, read our detailed guide here.

What do if bitten by a mosquito?

1. Stay away from places that have mosquitoes.

2. Wash the affected skin well with soap and water.

3. Apply an ice pack for 10 minutes to reduce itching.

4. You can use an anti-allergic ointment on the affected skin to reduce itching.

What are the risks of mosquito bites?

ADPHC also offered the following information, to educate people about why they should exercise care when it comes to mosquitoes: