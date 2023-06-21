Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose role as ‘Srivalli’ in the hit movie ‘Pushpa’ won laurels, has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film ‘Animal’. The movie is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Mandanna wrote on Instagranm: “Dear Diary, Today, hmm no actually last night I had a night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on ‘Pushpa 2’. But first, I wanted to say a few things about how much I loved working on the sets of #Animal.”

She shared that the film came suddenly to her, and as much as it was surprising for her, she was extremely excited for ‘Animal’.

“I think I’ve shot for about 50 days now for this film, and now that it’s over, I am starting to feel one big void,” she wrote. “I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extent that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind hearted, and I in fact kept mentioning to them that I would’ve loveeeed to work with them for 1,000 more times and I’d still be so happy (sic).”

On director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who’s previous work includes ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Arjun Reddy’: “So 1st @sandeepreddyvanga is awesome everyone knows that, he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that — the clarity he comes with for all scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing. My acting or performance depends directly & amp; entirely on the director” is something I think you now know and so tomorrow if people like what they see or me in Animal — all credits goes to whom you know.”