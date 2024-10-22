Sting is set to rock Abu Dhabi on April 3, 2025, as part of his world tour.

The 17-time Grammy Award winner from the United Kingdom will take the stage at Etihad Arena, delivering a mix of his greatest hits and rare tracks from his storied career.

Joined by longtime collaborator Dominic Miller on guitar and Chris Maas on drums, the show promises to reimagine Sting's timeless catalog with a fresh, energetic approach.

The "STING 3.0" World Tour, which kicked off in Europe this summer, has already garnered rave reviews during its North American leg. Critics have praised the performances for their intimate feel and Sting's ability to connect the dots between his work with The Police and his solo jazz-infused explorations.

The Abu Dhabi concert will also give fans a chance to hear Sting’s latest single, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," released last month. The new track, mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Robert Orton, reflects the fresh direction of the "STING 3.0" era.