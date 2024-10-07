Kochi's Malayalam film industry is under fire again following reports that actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin were allegedly involved in a party associated with gangster Omprakash, who was recently arrested. Omprakash was apprehended at the Nakshatra Hotel in Kundannoor, where police found cocaine and other narcotics.

According to reports, both actors visited Omprakash's hotel room shortly before the police raid, and their names appeared in the police remand report.

Investigations revealed that around 20 individuals were present in the room when law enforcement arrived. Omprakash had booked three rooms at the hotel under another name for the alleged gathering. This incident raises concerns about potential links between the film industry and criminal activities. The situation is further complicated by Omprakash's criminal history, which includes involvement in an attempted murder case earlier this year.

As the investigation continues, the Malayalam film industry is under examination regarding its connections to such incidents.

Bhasi has frequently been at the center of controversies. In April 2023, both the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and the Kerala Film Producers Association imposed a ban on the Malayalam actor following multiple allegations from producers. These claims included arriving on set under the influence of drugs and exhibiting disruptive behavior, which impacted the shooting process and affected the cast and crew.