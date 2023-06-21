1 of 8
New Broadway musicals ‘Kimberly Akimbo’, ‘Shucked', 'Some Like It Hot' and '& Juliet' — as well as the play 'Leopoldstadt' — all saw nice bumps at their box offices after the Tony Award telecast. Data from The Broadway League released shows many of the musicals and plays featured on the June 11 awards show benefited financially from getting valuable exposure in front of millions.
The top Tony winner, 'Kimberly Akimbo', about a teen who ages four times faster than the average human, won five awards including best new musical and grossed $695,405 (Dh2,554,271.45) over eight performances following the telecast, an increase of $169,229 (Dh621,590) over the previous week.
Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’, which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, won the best new play Tony and did even better: It earned $273,804 (Dh1,005,701.34) more than the week previously, ending up with $924,033 (Dh3,394,038) in the week after the Tonys.
The Hollywood writers’ strike left the storied awards show without a script but the Writers Guild of America allowed the show to go on without a picket line.
'& Juliet', which reimagines 'Romeo and Juliet' and adds some of the biggest pop hits of the past few decades, took in $205,694 (Dh755,528.52) more over the previous week, ending with a very healthy $1,339,854 (Dh4,921,377.93) after a rousing telecast performance and zero Tonys.
'Shucked', a surprise lightweight musical comedy celebrating corn and featuring newly minted Tony winner Alex Newell, earned $162,233 (Dh595,893.21) more than the previous week, finishing with a respectable $862,188 (Dh3,166,877.13).
'Some Like It Hot', a musical adaptation of a comedy film, only saw a modest $103,039 (Dh378,469.49) increase despite J Harrison Ghee’s historic win.
'Prima Facie', which stars best actress winner Jodi Comer saw a bump of $161,576 (Dh593,480) to help it cross the $1 million (Dh3.67 million) threshold. Producers announced on June 20 that the show had recouped its $4.1 million (Dh 15.06 miliion) capitalisation costs after 10 weeks and the show had set an eight-performance per week house record for the Golden Theatre with $1,107,829 (Dh4,069,133.79).
