Much like Hollywood actor Casey Affleck, who has stepped out from the towering shadow of his more famous brother, Ben, Aparshakti Khurana has carved his own niche in Bollywood.

While comparisons to his more famous elder sibling, Ayushmann, are inevitable, Aparshakti has navigated the clannish Bollywood industry with a remarkable sense of purpose. Over the years, he has built a diverse filmography.

From the quirky humor of Stree franchise to the emotional depth in the romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, Aparshakti has demonstrated his ability to balance comedic timing with serious roles. This versatility has allowed him to establish himself as a reliable talent, gradually moving beyond his brother's influence.

Aparshakti Khurana in 'Berlin', out on Zee5 Global now

His career trajectory is reminiscent of Casey Affleck's, who quietly earned critical acclaim with a string of compelling performances in character-driven roles. Just like Casey’s surprise win in Manchester by the Sea, Aparshakti has steadily gained recognition without the help of family connections. He’s now riding high after the gargantuan box-office success of horror comedy Stree 2.

“It was a conscious decision made by me and my brother,” he recalls, reflecting on the pivotal discussions with his family before entering the film world.

“We all sat together and understood that I’m about to enter this world. My father pointed out that I’m talented and fairly hardworking to make things happen on my own … Never has my brother ever called any director or producer and said, ‘Take my brother in this film.’”

Instead, Aparshakti—who has now switched from comic roles to a grittier genre with spy thriller Berlin, streaming on Zee5 Global—has embraced each acting opportunity with humility, moving through various roles, starting with a five-minute appearance and gradually building to 30-minute plus roles.

“All of them happened through various auditions,” he explains, proud of the meritocracy that has defined his journey.

“I have never seen my name being floated in nepotism debates on TV, and that gives me a lot of satisfaction, and that helps me sleep very happily at night.”

But his journey to stardom hasn’t been an overnight success; it’s been one of grit and relentless hustle. Today, he’s known for a body of work that ranges from mainstream hits to more experimental cinema, like his latest spy thriller—a departure from his usual comedic roles.

A still from 'Stree 2', a horror comedy starring Aparshakti Khurana (third, right)

Berlin chronicles the investigation of a young, deaf-mute man, Ashok Kumar (Ishwak Singh), who is arrested on suspicions of being a foreign spy. A sign language expert, Pushkin Verma (Aparshakti), is called in to interpret and unravel the mystery.

"When I took on this film, it wasn’t just to prove something to myself," he explains.

"It was because the audience, especially in India and globally, like Dubai, has become very intelligent. They want something fresh, and we as artists have to meet that demand."

As Aparshakti puts it, "We are in a profession where the services we provide are for those who demand it. I can’t just do what feels comfortable for me; I have to give the audience something new."

Berlin, directed by Atul Sabharwal and also featuring Rahu Bose and Singh, involves high-stakes international espionage, including an assassination attempt on the Russian president. It’s an intricate, tense film where his performance relies on restraint rather than the exuberance we’ve seen in his past comedic roles. The actor revealed that his preparation for the role was as meticulous as it was transformative, particularly because his character communicates in sign language—a first for him.

"It was exciting and challenging. I’ve picked up dialects for my previous roles, but this time, learning sign language felt like entering an entirely different world. It’s a new way of communicating, and I think for an actor, nothing can be as exciting as that."

His restrained performance in the film marks a stark contrast from his usual high-energy characters. "Pushkin Verma, my character, had a different physicality. He’s a humble, almost docile schoolteacher, and it was vital that I reflect that simplicity, especially in a film where sign language becomes a crucial element of the story."

He stars alongside seasoned actor Rahul Bose, who treated him like a “kid brother.”

“Rahul has this amazing ability to juggle between commercial and non-commercial cinema. He’s got this incredible discipline—whether it’s in his fitness, his commitment to social causes, or his acting. There’s so much to learn from him,” Aparshakti says.

“I’d be happiest if I could follow his discipline and cut out tea and coffee from my life,” he jokes, before quickly admitting, “But I really can’t do without my morning chai and evening coffee.”

Despite his accomplishments, Aparshakti remains grounded. He’s quick to acknowledge that the success of films like Stree 2, which raked in Rs6billion at the box-office, emboldened him to explore uncharted territory.

However, he maintains that it’s not commercial success that drives his choices but rather the desire to challenge himself as an artist.

“When I was on the set of Berlin, I knew I was doing something very different from what I had done before. The more challenging it is for an actor, the more exciting it becomes.”

