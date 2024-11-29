Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has courted trouble again. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at his Santacruz residence early Friday morning, as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to pornographic content production.

According to reports, the raid began at 6 am and is still underway.

The ED’s search operations are not limited to Kundra's residence but extend to other properties across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In total, 15 locations are being searched as part of this high-profile investigation. Authorities are reportedly seeking evidence connected to allegations of financial misconduct. Kundra is accused of being a part of adult content production and distribution via mobile applications.

This development adds to Kundra's mounting legal challenges, as he has faced scrutiny in the past over controversies surrounding his business ventures relating to adult content production. The ED has not yet released an official statement regarding the findings from the raids.

Further updates on this case are awaited as the search operations continue.