The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached properties valued more than Rs 1billion belonging to businessman and producer Raj Kundra and his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty in an alleged money laundering and bitcoin scam case.

According to reports, properties including their sea-facing flat in Juhu and their apartment in Pune has been attached. Equity shares belonging to Raj jundra have also been seized.

In a report published on IndiaTV, an investigation against Kundra was launched based on multiple FIRs registered by Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police for collecting huge amounts of funds in the form of bitcoins from the public with the false promise of high returns.

The case pertains to cheating of investor funds through use of bitcoins, according to PTI.