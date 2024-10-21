A musical entitled 'Once Upon A Time in Dubai' is set to be staged in December 2025. Expected to draw a large audience, the production will later go on an international tour and be adapted for the screen.

The musical tells the story of Will, a young artist who moves from London to Dubai to reunite with his partner, Sophia, and pursue his dream of producing a musical extravaganza. Themes of love, ambition, and Dubai’s vibrant culture are woven into the narrative.

“We are bringing together a world-class team to create something unique, blending music, storytelling, and the spirit of this city,” said Stephane Boukris, who previously produced the successful Robin Hood musical in Europe, which sold over one million tickets.

Boukris, the creative producer behind the project, described it as more than just a musical, calling it a celebration of Dubai’s energy and global stature in a statement.

The musical will feature a score composed by Nazim Khaled, a renowned European composer known for working with artists like Kendji Girac. Khaled’s compositions have garnered billions of views globally, and his music for the show will combine chart-topping songs with original compositions to advance the story.

The show will be directed by Johan Nus, known in the region for his work on 'Arabs Got Talent' and 'The Masked Singer'. Gilles Papain, an executive producer with experience on major productions like Celine in Las Vegas and Disney World of Colors in California, will also join the team.

In addition, the production team has announced an open casting call for seven singers and 20 dancers of all nationalities, offering performers from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to be part of this ambitious show. “We’re looking for talent, passion, and diversity to bring this vibrant story to life,” Boukris said. “This production will highlight the creativity and energy that Dubai offers.”