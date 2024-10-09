South Indian Karthi is a textbook nepo-baby with an impressive family pedigree. His brother is the stupendously successful actor Suriya, and his father is the acting legend Sivakumar. However, Karthi claims his family did not give him the proverbial push or that dream launch vehicle.

“My father did not produce a film for me, nor did he launch me into this industry. He never recommended me for any film, nor did my brother,” said Karthi in an interview with Gulf News.

Barring his brother Suriya’s recommendation to work as an assistant director with the iconic director Mani Ratnam, it was his friends who stepped up to produce his career’s first film.

“That buddy is the one who pushed me from being an AD to an actor … But I do agree I have the edge [over rank newcomers],” he added.

Karthi was in Dubai to promote his latest film 'Meiyazhagan', out in UAE cinemas now

Karthi’s career trajectory reflects a path driven by his own choices, setbacks, and a quiet resilience. He burst onto the scene with his 2007 debut film, 'Paruthiveeran', which marked the beginning of a steady upward trajectory in his career. Since then, he has delivered several hits, including 'Madras', 'Kaatru Veliyidai', and 'Kaithi', showcasing his versatility. Although he has faced a mix of successes and disappointments, Karthi continues to make his mark.

His latest film, 'Meiyazhagan', featuring Arvind Swami, is now out in UAE cinemas and adds to his impressive body of work. In the movie, directed by C. Premkumar of 96 fame, two cousins who aren’t close unite at a family event and form an endearing bond.

“There’s no stunt-master or action in this film. This is like a Malayalam film where you see coming-of-age characters. It’s an emotional drama and has got a lot of humor and elevating moments. It’s a very personal film and will remind you of your roots. Especially if you are living in Dubai and working here so far away from home and parents, this film will remind you about who you are and where you come from,” said Karthi.

Karthi and Arvind Swami in 'Meiyazhagan', out in UAE cinemas now

Interestingly Karthi has always enjoyed a deep connect with his cousins.

“My summer holidays were always spent in my mother’s house and her siblings with their children used to come over. We all grew up together. Today we all have our own family, but when we catch up, it’s like our childhood days all over again … I have a relationship with them where I can just pick up the phone, talk to them, and ask for anything,” said Karthi.

While 'Meiyazhagan' may be a conflict-free narrative, Karthi finds himself navigating a turbulent landscape in the South Indian film industry, particularly as the reverberations of the Hema Committee's findings, which highlighted systemic issues of harassment and misconduct, continue to impact all sectors. As the #MeToo movement gains momentum, the industry is forced to confront its accountability and implement changes, making Karthi's journey all the more significant amid this shifting paradigm. During the course of the interview, the actor made it clear that he wouldn’t tolerate any sexual misconduct on his sets.

“If I come across a co-star, a dancer or an assistant director, having any trouble on the sets, they don't even have to come and complain to you. If I sense their discomfort, I will always step in and alert the producer or director to take care of it.”

He believes the onus is on the established actors like him to ensure a safe and respectful working environment. It’s more than just checking a box—he believes it’s an ethical obligation.

Asked if he would work with a director or actor accused of serious sexual misconduct allegation, Karthi had a simple response.

“I prefer not to work if I know about his very bad conduct, because that's going to bring a very bad energy into the sets in that case. I prefer to avoid that. I believe you don't have to go, confront or abuse them, but remember cinema making is not an IT industry where you work from 9am to 5pm. You work with these people for six months, so you always have a choice not to work with such talents,” he said.

Similar to how P Diddy’s recent arrest for sex trafficking has sparked a MeToo movement in the Western music industry, and how the Hema Committee's findings have led to a wave of sexual misconduct allegations in the Kerala film industry, Karthi believes that people are becoming more aware and sensitive to such issues as a result of these exposures.

“The truth is that you are often not mentally prepared to handle every situation in life. Sometimes, you are taken by shock. It takes time for you to react to it. But now, since it's all coming out in the open, we are sensitive about how to react to it,” said Karthi.

A degree, a must:

A trained engineer by profession, Karthi’s background is perhaps another reason he brings a level-headed approach to such grim topics. His father insisted that he and his brother have degrees to fall back on, a foundation that’s given Karthi stability.

“My father never wanted us to be in films. He would always say a degree helps you get a job if nothing works for you. But I believe education is not just for getting a job, it helps you handle your emotions and help in making informed decisions. Education makes a huge difference in how you handle your success and failure,” said Karthi. He believes that failure and success cannot be attributed to your person alone.

“Education makes a huge difference, especially in this industry where success can just take you so high and failure can just push you down. It’s not easy for a human being to handle these highs and lows. Education definitely helps.”

Speaking of balance and keeping your head above the surround noise, his bond with his Meiyazhagan co-star Arvind Swami is for keeps.

Actor Arvind Swami is brutally honest and Karthi admires that trait in him

When asked about their on-screen chemistry, Karthi lets us in on an anecdote.

“Our bond really comes from a place of respect,” he explains. Swami’s authenticity and honesty in their exchanges left a lasting impression on him.

“Arvind sir doesn’t sugarcoat; he’s brutally honest. There’s something refreshing about that, especially in this industry. He’s an intense actor and an even more intense person.”

Their scenes together in the film, which Karthi describes as an emotionally rich “drama with humor and elevated moments,” gave them plenty of space to bring out the best in each other. “It was all about lifting each scene higher. He pushes me to think beyond what’s on the page,” Karthi reflects. “There was a moment when he pointed out a way to deliver my lines differently, a rhythm I’d fallen into that needed breaking. It was so subtle, yet it changed how I approached the scene.”

Between takes, the two actors bonded over a shared love of cinema and food, often discussing everything from family dynamics to the intricacies of acting, proving that the chemistry audiences see is rooted in real camaraderie.

They have another person in common – the iconic director Mani Ratnam. While the director discovered Arvind Swami and offered him his first few films, Karthi says his equation with “Mani Sir” is different after having worked as an assistant director under him before stepping into the spotlight.

“I wasn’t discovered by Mani sir,” Karthi says, almost sheepishly. “I was his AD, not some hidden talent he stumbled upon.”

Karthi’s first major role with Ratnam came years after his AD days, in Ponniyin Selvan, a historical epic where Karthi took on a major role. “To be trusted with a character like that was surreal,” he admits.

Ratnam’s influence on Karthi’s career is more profound than any single role. The director’s meticulous nature, especially with young ADs, was something Karthi remembers fondly. “He’s a gentle taskmaster now, but with ADs, he’s still strict. He expects total focus, especially if you want to direct someday. It’s about attention to detail, something I carry with me in every role,” he says, laughing about the director’s change in demeanor over the years.

Finding the Right Stories

Karthi’s film choices reflect his broad sensibilities, balancing mainstream hits with introspective dramas. He’s never afraid to delve into the darker or more complex sides of a character, yet he remains discerning about his choices.