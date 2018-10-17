Tamil actor Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi was a good emotional entertainer that clicked at the box office. Now comes the Kannada remake, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, directed by debutant Gurudatta Ganiga.

Veteran actor Ambareesh takes on the role that Raj Kiran played in the original and Suhasini Mani Ratnam essays Revathy’s character from the original. After 14 years, the two actors are being seen onscreen together. Sudeep plays Dhanush’s role and has also produced the film. Sruthi Hariharan is paired opposite him.

The story follows the life of a former stunt master with a successful career in film. After his retirement, he lives with his only son and family. What makes this widower leave home one day and go in search of his ex-lover? Does he meet her after many decades?

Pa Paandi scored with its emotional moments as it explored a father and son’s relationship. Ambi Ning Vayassayatho promises the same especially with a veteran like Ambareesh in the pivotal role.

Arjun Janya is the music composer. Cinematography is by Jebin Jacob.

Ambi Ning Vayassaytho releases in the UAE on October 18.