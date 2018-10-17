If you are a fan of love stories, then Telugu film, Hello Guru Prema Kosame is up your alley.

Directed and written by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, this romantic comedy features Ram Pothineni and Anupama Parameswaran. Pothineni plays Sanjay an IT professional while Parameswaran is Anu, a college going girl.

“She is a girl next door, mature and though she speaks less, she conveys a lot,” said Parameswaran about her role.

Prakash Raj plays a key role, however director Nakkina is mum about it. But he assures that his film is a family entertainer and will not disappoint the audience.

Endorsing his words Parameswaran added, “Yes there are several laugh aloud moments for viewers.”

Devi Sri Prasad has scored music.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame releases in the UAE on October 18.