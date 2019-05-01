Film directed by Muthiah is about six sisters and a brother

gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan in ‘Devrattam’. Image Credit: Supplied

Tamil director Muthiah returns with another rural drama carrying his trademark emotional elements to woo the family audience. A sneak peek at ‘Devarattam’ was recently released.

“This is about a family of six sisters and their youngest brother Vetri, who is preparing to become a lawyer,” said Muthiah, who scripts stories emphasising a particular relationship. This time it’s about sibling bonding as ‘Devarattam’ is centred around the maternal love Pechi, the oldest sibling, has for Vetri.

Gautham Karthik plays Vetri, an aspiring lawyer who is bold and will collar up anyone involved in a wrong deed. He gets embroiled in an incident in the neighbourhood.

“The story progresses on how he comes out of it with his family’s support,” added Muthiah.

Manjima Mohan is paired opposite Karthik Junior and plays a lawyer who harbours similar principles as Vetri. The two find a common goal in their relationship.

The supporting cast includes Vinodini, Bose Venkar and Soori.