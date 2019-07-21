Actor Vijay Sethupathi Image Credit: IANS

South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupathi on Wednesday confirmed to Gulf News tabloid! that he will bring to life the iconic Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s journey on celluloid.

“I am happy to be associated with the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic. He is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who’s made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I’m looking forward to it,” said Sethupathi in a message.

On July 21, Gulf News tabloid! had reported on the possibility of Sethupathi playing the legendary wicket-taker in the tentatively-titled film, '800', alluding to the number of wickets that this cricketer had taken during his test-match career.

Sethupathi’s confirmation to Gulf News tabloid! seals the deal. The actor, who is one of Tamil industry’s biggest box-office draws with blockbusters including 'Vikram Vedha', also revealed that he will be working closely with cricketer Muralitharan for ‘guidance in the cricketing aspects’.

Produced by Dar Motion Pictures, the ambitious biopic will be filmed in locations including Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

Sethupathi isn’t the only star who’s excited about his new film. Sri Lankan sporting idol Muralitharan also expressed his excitement at his life being captured on celluloid.

“We are looking at a late 2020 release date. I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film. I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months and I will continue to support this project through its duration,” said Murali.

The production house also revealed that the biopic will be directed by M.S Sripathy.