With more women-centric stories being made in South Indian cinema, actress Amala Paul’s first look from her upcoming film Aadai grabs attention.

The film is directed by Rathna Kumar who shot to prominence with his debut film Meyaadha Maan.

“Aadai isn’t a regular script and projects like this is what fuels the quest of an artist to deep dive in them and bring out layers of human emotions,” said Paul.

“The intricacies of my character Kaamini is already giving me jitters and especially to those else around me.’