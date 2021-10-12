Actress Shriya Saran stunned her fans on social media as she revealed she had given birth to a baby in the midst of the pandemic last year.
The South Indian star, who is married to Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev, took to Instagram to make the announcement while posting a short video of their time in lockdown where she is heard telling Koscheev the baby needs water before the camera zooms out to reveal her and the baby before cutting to a snapshot of Saran heavily pregnant.
“Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever …. To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god,” posted Saran in the accompanied post.
Saran and Koscheev met during a chance encounter in Maldives and started dating soon after. They were wed in 2018 and moved to Barcelona. After giving birth, Saran returned to India with her family in August this year.
Saran has predominantly worked in South Indian films, starring in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies over the years. She also made in a splash in Hindi films, with her most notable project being the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam’. The actress will next feature in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, which is set to release globally on January 7.