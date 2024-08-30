In the wake of the #MeToo movement gaining traction in the Malayalam film industry, acclaimed director Aashiq Abu resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union on Friday.

His resignation follows his criticism of the producers' body’s “hypocritical” stand in light of the incriminating findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report, which pointed towards rampant sexual abuse and exploitation of women in the Kerala film industry.

"I have no issues with FEFKA itself, but I strongly disagree with how the association is being run under B. Unnikrishnan’s leadership. The government should recognise his hypocritical stance and remove him from the film policy panel” wrote Aashiq Abu in a statement.

B. Unnikrishnan is the FEFKA General Secretary, and Abu believes that he took a “hypocritical stance” against the Hema Committee report. He claimed that FEFKA's response to Hema findings were released without consulting other members.

He also claims that FEFKA, under Unnikrishnan’s leadership, has banned artists arbitrarily in the past, encouraging toxic working conditions in the Malayalam film industry.

“The government should recognise his hypocritical stance and remove him from the film policy panel,” wrote Aashiq Abu. He also claimed that the general secretary wielded total control over the association.

“I became a member of FEFKA in 2009 and was subsequently elected to its executive committee. Despite several attempts on my part, the federation did not intervene when I encountered monetary issues with a producer. Not only did they fail to intervene initially, but they also began demanding a 20 percent commission from half the amount I later received through their intervention. I found this highly unjust,” added Aashiq Abu in his resignation letter.

Earlier today, actor Jayasurya was slapped with a second case of sexual misconduct.

The Malayalam film industry is going through a seismic shift with cases being filed against actors like Mukesh (below, right) and Siddique, and calls for reforms are growing louder. Following the mass resignation of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) executive members, including Mohanlal as its president, the industry is under intense scrutiny.

Muneer has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects. Image Credit: Facebook

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) founding member and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu called the mass resignation an ultimate act of cowardice. It was an attempt to absolve powerful male actors from commenting on the widespread sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry, claimed Thiruvothu in an interview with Barkha Dutt’s Mojo.

Actress Khushbu also threw her weight behind survivors and the female actors in the WCC for championing change.

Adding their voices to the call for reform, Dubai-based actors like Nyla Usha have expressed their support for dismantling the patriarchal structures in Mollywood. Usha, who has never experienced the sordid realities of the industry firsthand, remarked, “I wasn’t surprised because, even before getting into movies, I knew this kind of practice happens in cinema, as it’s unorganised labour compared to any other industry. So, the first time I went on a movie set, I had a family member travelling with me, and that pattern continued for my next three films.”

Nyla further emphasised the need for systemic change and creating a safer environment for all, pointing out that even actresses with strong voices, like Parvathy Thiruvothu, have faced inappropriate advances early in their careers. “If someone from the industry is shocked about the findings of the Hema Committee, then I'm shocked about that person being shocked. I am judging them,” said Nyla, highlighting how deeply ingrained the issues are and urging the industry to take serious action.

As the Malayalam film industry faces increasing pressure to reform, the voices of directors, actors, and activists calling for change continue to grow, signaling a pivotal moment for addressing and rectifying the deep-rooted issues of abuse and exploitation.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News in 2018, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and the then-president of AMMA labelled #MeToo movement as a fad and a trend. His interview has now re-surfaced and is being dissected closely.