South Indian superstar Nayanthara recently stirred controversy on social media with an Instagram post touting the health benefits of hibiscus tea.

The actress, who played a role in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, emphasised its advantages, asserting that the tea, valued in Ayurveda for its antioxidant properties, could aid in managing diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart conditions. She attributed these claims to her nutritionist. Nayanthara also mentioned that hibiscus tea is her favorite drink.

Her post quickly went viral but soon attracted criticism from medical experts. According to media reports, Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, a renowned Kochi-based hepatologist known as "The Liver Doc," publicly criticized Nayanthara for promoting the health benefits of hibiscus flower tea.

The controversy escalated when Dr. Philips accused Nayanthara of misleading her millions of followers without providing credible scientific evidence. He refuted her claims on X, presenting scientific evidence to counter the actress's assertions and arguing that more robust research is needed to support such health claims about hibiscus tea. Dr. Philips has called for stricter regulations on celebrity endorsements related to health claims.

Following the backlash, Nayanthara deleted her original post but did not issue an apology. Instead, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic quote about arguing with foolish people.

She posted a quote by Mark Twain: “Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.”