The actress will be in Dubai for a two-day visit where she will meet fans

Image Credit:

Filipino star Lovi Poe will visit the UAE on November 7 to attend the opening of a clothing store in Sharjah.

The daughter of the late superstar Fernando Poe Jr. will also be a guest celebrity at a chess festival, which will be hosted in BurJuman Mall on November 8.

Poe is currently working on a movie, ‘The Annulment’, opposite Filipino actor Joem Bascom, which is set to open in cinemas in the Philippines on November 13.

The opening of the Bench store and a meet and greet session will be held on November 7 at 5pm at Al Wahda Street in Sharjah.