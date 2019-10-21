Image Credit:

US-based Pakistani-American actor Shayan Khan, last seen in ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ (2018), is currently working on a miniseries titled ‘Be Someone’.

“It’s a crime thriller,” he said in an exclusive chat with Gulf News tabloid! from Houston, where the first spell of the shoot began recently. “Along the lines of ‘Sacred Games’.”

The four-episode limited series is written and directed by Shannon Washington, whose earlier credits include TV show ‘Dreamsville’ (2017). It is co-financed by Ray Khan of Huzu Production, who is known to Pakistani audiences for the 2017 comic caper ‘Chhupan Chhupai’.

‘Be Someone’ marks Shayan Khan’s Hollywood debut. It also stars American actors Khalil Kain, Tisha Campbell-Martin and Draya Michelle, a model and designer who appeared on the reality TV show ‘Basketball Wives of LA’.

Talking about his character in the series, Khan said that it’s that of “a Pakistani gangster. He’s a club owner, a very rich guy.” Michelle’s character plays his wife.

It is interesting to note that Khan’s character in the Pakistani film ‘Na Band Na Baraati’ was also that of a rich, spoilt brat. Though, he laughed it off as a coincidence.

Aside from acting, Khan is keen to “promote Pakistani cinema on global avenues.” He is one of the three partners in Zashko Entertainment, a private company that regularly distributes Pakistani films in the US, Canada and the UK. The company’s latest project is actor-director Shamoon Abbasi’s offbeat feature, ‘Durj’, which is releasing in theatres across Pakistan on October 25.

Zashko has already released it internationally. The company also produced ‘Na Band Na Baraati’.