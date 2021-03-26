Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of Strings perform in Dubai. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

It’s the end of an era. On Thursday, Pakistani band Strings announced that they would be splitting up after 33 years.

The rock group formed in 1988 with four members — Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali and Kareem Bashir Bhoy. The quartet disband in 1992 and reformed with Maqsood and Kapadia. Some of the group’s most popular songs include ‘Duur’ and ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’.

“Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS,” a post on the band’s official Instagram group read. “The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well :)”

“While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything,” the post added.