Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of Strings Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Pop rock band Strings recently dropped their new single ‘Raat Shabnami’, which happens to be the final track from their eight-song 30th anniversary album.

It’s a “singalong” number, composed in signature Strings style, with a bit of rock and roll thrown in. But what makes it stand out is its psychedelic video that is directed by Yasir Jaswal.

It features some defining moments in the band’s stellar career, while Faisal Kapadia sings wistfully. The lyrics are penned by Anwar Maqsood.

As Kapadia puts it: “With ‘Raat Shabnami,’ we want to thank our fans for being a part of our musical journey.”