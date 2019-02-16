Faisal Kapadia (right) and Bilal Maqsood of the Pakistan's internationally acclaimed band Strings perform at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

Pakistani pop-rock band Strings and singer Shafqat Amanat Ali entertained fans at a Valentine’s Day concert called It’s All For Love at the Bollywood Parks in Dubai on Friday night.

Amanat Ali, also known for his Bollywood hits in India, was the first to take the stage at 8.30pm outside the Raj Mahal theatre. He performed 20 of his songs non-stop, before Strings’ Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia arrived after a 15-minute break.

The band, who first shot to fame in the early 90s with their breakthrough track, ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’, recently celebrated three decades in the business. They performed some of their biggest hits, including ‘Duur’, ‘Zinda Hoon’ and ‘Dhaani’, late into the night.

Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali performing his hit tracks from Bollywood films like Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) and “Dildara” (Ra.One) at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:
Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali performing his hit tracks from Bollywood films like Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) and “Dildara” (Ra.One) at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:
Crowd enjoying performance by Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of String sat the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:
Crowd enjoying performance by Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of String sat the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:
Crowd enjoying performance by Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:
Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali performing his hit tracks from Bollywood films like Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) and “Dildara” (Ra.One) at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:
Faisal Kapadia (right) and Bilal Maqsood of the Pakistan's internationally acclaimed band Strings perform at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:
View gallery as list