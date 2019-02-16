Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali performing his hit tracks from Bollywood films like Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) and “Dildara” (Ra.One) at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali performing his hit tracks from Bollywood films like Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) and “Dildara” (Ra.One) at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

Crowd enjoying performance by Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of String sat the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

Crowd enjoying performance by Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of String sat the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

Crowd enjoying performance by Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit:

Pakistani classical singer Shafqat Amanat Ali performing his hit tracks from Bollywood films like Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) and “Dildara” (Ra.One) at the Valentine’s Day concert on 15th February, 2019 at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Photo: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Image Credit: