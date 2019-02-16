Pakistani pop-rock band Strings and singer Shafqat Amanat Ali entertained fans at a Valentine’s Day concert called It’s All For Love at the Bollywood Parks in Dubai on Friday night.
Amanat Ali, also known for his Bollywood hits in India, was the first to take the stage at 8.30pm outside the Raj Mahal theatre. He performed 20 of his songs non-stop, before Strings’ Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia arrived after a 15-minute break.
The band, who first shot to fame in the early 90s with their breakthrough track, ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’, recently celebrated three decades in the business. They performed some of their biggest hits, including ‘Duur’, ‘Zinda Hoon’ and ‘Dhaani’, late into the night.