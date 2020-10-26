1 of 11
Ayeza khan has been in the Industry for a few years now but Maya and Arij Fatima new comer to the industry and it seems like these three have bonded pretty well. They have been spotted hanging out many times. We hope their friendship blossoms and we also get to see them doing a show together soon.
Image Credit: social media
2 of 11
Minal Khan and Kinza Hashmi both have large fan followings. Although they are quite active on social media, they like to keep their friendships private. The duo have been seen spending time together more than once. Even during Eid this year under lockdown, they made sure they got together. That goes to show that they are like family to each other.
Image Credit: social media
3 of 11
Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar’s friendship is relatively new but they are each other’s biggest support. These two besties also love traveling together. Asim Azhar in a recent interview revealed that he found Hania Aamir’s positive personality really appealing.
Image Credit: social media
4 of 11
Sanam Saeed and Sarwat Gillani were first seen together in the tele film ‘Dil Mera Dhadkan Teri’ opposite Ahsan Khan. They bonded well on the sets of this movie and became really good friends during their stage show ‘Dhaani’. When Saeed was asked about her favorite co-star in an interview, she quickly named Gillani as she was very easy going and fun to work with.
Image Credit: @ShowbizAndNewz
5 of 11
Mahira Khan and leading designer Feeha Jamshed were friends even before they ever dreamed of making it big in their respective fields. Their friendship has not only remained intact over the years but has also grown stronger than before. Mahira Khan is often seen wearing dresses designed by her best friend but she also makes it clear that she wears what Feeha designs because she likes these dresses a lot not because of their relationship. Jamshed is always defending her best friend’s choices on social media.
Image Credit: social media
6 of 11
Fawad Khan and Ahmed Ali Butt have been friends even before they formed their band, Entity Paradigm, but the music certainly solidified their friendship. Fawad and Ahmed might be polar opposites - Khan is reserved while Ahmed is more outgoing - but that never seemed to be a hurdle. Even now when their band has disbanded, they are seen together on various occasions and have stayed in contact.
Image Credit: social media
7 of 11
In showbiz, it is very unusual to see two female colleagues who are often pitted against each other for roles become the best of friends. Ayesha Omar and Anoushey Ashraf are among those rare duos. They are always there for each other and encourage each other to achieve the impossible in life and in work.
Image Credit: social media
8 of 11
The friendship of Zara and Sajal from the Pakistan showbiz industry has stood the test of time.
Image Credit: Archive
9 of 11
Imran Abbas and Sanam Jung always find time for each other when they are in the same city. Abbas is on good terms with all his co-stars but Jung it seems will always be his best friend.
Image Credit: social media
10 of 11
Ali Rehman and Hareem Farooq have worked together in multiple projects therefore it does not come as a surprise at all that these two stars have formed such a special bond. Both of them have a wonderful sense of humor and they enjoy every minute of the time they spend together. They are also one of those celebrity friends who also make a great team.
Image Credit: social media
11 of 11
Osman Khalid Butt and Maya Ali both made their debut on television together. When their closeness sparked dating rumours, the duo simply laughed off reports, disproving all those who say men and women can't just be friends.
Image Credit: Archive