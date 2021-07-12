Pakistani model Nayab Nadeem was found dead in her house in Lahore on Sunday. Image Credit: Image posted on social media

Lahore: Pakistani model Nayab Nadeem was found dead on Sunday at her residence in Lahore’s Defence neighbourhood under mysterious circumstances, according to local police. The body was handed over to her relatives to perform the funeral after an autopsy.

According to the initial forensic report shared by Pakistani media, Nadeem, 29, was strangled to death but the possibility of rape has initially been ruled out though her body was found naked.

Reports further added the data of the victim’s mobile phone has also been obtained as police began an investigation.

The case was registered on behalf of one of the two stepbrothers of the deceased. Citing initial investigations, Defence B Police Station SHO Nayyar Nisar said police suspected the model was strangulated.

The complainant, Muhammad Ali, stated that he visited his sister’s place on July 9 around midnight and found her dead on the floor unclothed. “There were scars on my sister’s neck,” he said in a statement.

He added that he found a net of her bathroom window broken. He said he suspected that his sister was murdered and demanded the perpetrators be brought to book. Ali said he had been regularly visiting her house for a year to inquire about her well-being and provide her with groceries.

According to police, the mobile phone of the 29-year-old is also missing. However, there were no signs of a robbery in her house. The model's body has been sent for post-mortem.