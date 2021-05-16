1 of 9
Pakistani celebrities used social media to show off their Eid outfits to their followers. Here are our top picks of stunning looks shared by Pakistani celebrities.
Image Credit: Insta/ayesha.m.omar
2 of 9
Saba Qamar, who never fails to impress her fans with her timeless beauty and outspoken personality, sent heartfelt Eid greetings along with a few picture-perfect moments to commemorate the occasion.
Image Credit: Insta/sabaqamarzaman
3 of 9
Yasir and Iqra recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who are expecting their first child, were dressed to the nines, with Yasir wearing a white shalwar kameez and the Suno Chanda actress wearing an electric-blue ethnic dress for the occasion.
Image Credit: Insta/iiqraaziz
4 of 9
Saboor and Ali Ansari recently got engaged in a private ceremony at their house. The actors spent this Eid as their first as a couple. Saboor dressed in a lovely Eid gown, while Ali Ansari dressed in a kurta salwar.
Image Credit: Insta/ sabooraly
5 of 9
Kubra Khan shared her looks of the first three days of Eid-Al-Fitr 2021, also sharing photos from a surprise visit from her mother.
Image Credit: Insta/thekubism
6 of 9
Mawra Hocane has just given us the right kind of Eid inspiration. She is one of those actresses who not only acts well but also has a great personality. She is unquestionably making a name for herself in the fashion world. She dressed in an colourful embroidered three-piece suit.
Image Credit: Insta/mawrellous
7 of 9
Ayeza Khan wore pink on Eid, sharing her ethnic look with fans.
Image Credit: Insta/ ayezakhan.ak
8 of 9
The 'Load Wedding' actress Mehwish Hayat took to Instagram to wish her fans Eid Mubarak while flaunting her stylish outfits.
Image Credit: Insta/mehwishhayatofficial
9 of 9
Fans of Pakistani couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are swooning over their adorable Eid photos. The actress wore a beautiful pale yellow gown for the occasion, while her husband wore a white shalwar kameez.
Image Credit: Insta/sarahkhanofficial