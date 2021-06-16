1 of 11
With fame comes entrepreneurship – for a select few. Business people are those who can gauge a demand in a market and supply; in the case of stars, they can create a demand and capitalize on it. Here’s a look at some Pakistani celebs who decided to expand their reach and turn to enterprise.
Image Credit: Insta/official_mayaali Ve
2 of 11
Pakistani sisters Urwa and Mawra Hocane recently launched their own clothing line, UXM – which caters to those with a Western flair. They also modeled for their own brand, resulting in that many more grabbed eyeballs.
Image Credit: Insta/mawrellous
3 of 11
Maya Ali has launched a clothing line called Maya Pret-A-Porter. Ali announced her new business on social media earlier this week, along with the brand's logo. Ali shared information about her new venture saying, “If there is no dream there is no struggle. I and my dear cousins zainab.qadeer and @ansaqadeeraq are endeavoring to turn our lifelong dream into reality. My belief is cemented now more than ever in the fact that ALLAH always makes away if the intentions are pure. I am absolutely thrilled and a teeny bit nervous to launch MAYA prêt-a-porter. All I need now is your love and prayers.”
Image Credit: Insta/official_mayaali
4 of 11
Aiman Khan decided that scents made sense. She wrote on social media, announcing her very own line: "Proudly ANNOUNCING MY VERY OWN FRAGRANCE, Aiman khan by kohasaa!!"
Image Credit: Insta/aimankhan.official
5 of 11
‘Bulbulay’ star Ayesha Omar, an actress, activist and fashion icon has now added entrepreneur to her list of achievements. She has launched her skincare line under the name ‘Ayesha O Beauty’. The product range is all natural and inspired by naturopathy.
Image Credit: Insta/ayesha.m.omar
6 of 11
The young and dynamic duo Aiman Khan and Minal Khan launched their clothing line AnM Closet - Aiman Minal Closet, which is all about power dressing. Minal has been doing the majority of the modeling for the photoshoots.
Image Credit: Insta/aimankhan.official
7 of 11
Humayun Saeed has demonstrated time and time again that he is one of Pakistan's most versatile actors. He has also proven to be a good producer. The star owns not one but two production houses. Epic Entertainment, run by Humayun Saeed's wife, is his latest production venture. The hit TV show ‘Alif’ was created by the production house.
Image Credit: Insta/saeedhumayun
8 of 11
Mikaal Zulfiqar is another well-known name in Pakistani theatre. Last year, he also dabbled in the business sphere. Zulfiqar named his men's salon Headlines for Men. The salon is in a wealthy neighborhood of Lahore and caters to men who are serious about their hair, beard, and skincare. Mikaal's salon had a star-studded opening ceremony, and footfall has only gotten better.
Image Credit: Insta/mikaalzulfiqar
9 of 11
Adnan Siddiqui has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades, but he just recently chose to launch his own production company. Siddiqui's production company Cereal Entertainment has already won itself a reputation for inventive dramas.
Image Credit: Insta/adnansid1
10 of 11
Yasir Nawaz is most recognised for his work as an actor and filmmaker. Nida Yasir is a well-known actress and host of a popular morning show. A few years ago, both entered the realm of producing movies. Their production house goes by the name YNH Films.
Image Credit: Insta/itsyasirnawaz
11 of 11
Hareem Farooq is another actress who has a production company with memorable movie credits. Farooq herself has appeared in the most well-known films made by IRK Productions.
Image Credit: Insta/hareemfarooq