1 of 10
Pregnancy news, back-to-screen confirmations – this week is full of juicy news. Here’s a look at what your favourite Pakistani stars have been up to.
Image Credit: Insta/ayesha.m.omar
2 of 10
First, the good news: Fawad Khan is all set to return to TV with a new serial. The drama in the works is an adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’. It will be aired on Hum TV. Now on to the bad news: The shoot of Khan’s comeback has been stalled because of the pandemic. Oh, and the cast is reportedly not finalised even though sources have confirmed to media in the country that Khan and Ayesha Omer will be playing lead roles.
Image Credit: Insta/ Fawad Khan FC
3 of 10
‘Sabaat’ star Sarah Khan is pregnant, confirmed husband Falak Shabbir. ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. ''Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH'', he added.
Image Credit: Insta/falakshabir1
4 of 10
Ayeza Khan loves the Bollywood movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, which recently marked 22 years. Khan wrote: “#22yearsofhddcs, #alwaysmyfavourite #humdildechukesanam” followed by a heart emoji.
Image Credit: Insta/ayezakhan.ak
5 of 10
Picture this: Actor and model Hajra Yamin, who has been in the spotlight since 2010, has once again drawn flak from a volley of fans over her latest photos on Instagram. The actress was pictured in a body hugging dress which ended above the knee. Several social media users objected to the images However, The ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ actor was clearly enjoying her fashion shoot.
Image Credit: Insta/hajra_yamin
6 of 10
Pakistan’s leading actresses Yumna Zaidi really doesn’t care what you think. During an interaction with a digital portal, she said. if she likes a role, she admits, she will take it; if she doesn’t, there’s nothing that can make her. What she’s concerned about is leaving behind an acting legacy. Her next movie ‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahi’, she hopes, will contribute to that.
Image Credit: Insta/yumnazaidiofficial
7 of 10
Actor Armeena Khan called out harassment in an Instagram story. She wrote: “When I went for a walk in Manchester, England today, I was harassed and the women jogging in front of me were experiencing the same thing…This is a global problem. She called the behaviour ‘ridiculous’.
Image Credit: Insta/armeenakhanofficial
8 of 10
On International World Refugee Day, ‘Raees’ actor Mahira Khan made an appeal to the international community. She wrote on her social media channels: “This world refugee day, I’d like to thank the government and the people of Pakistan for all the efforts they’ve made in hosting the refugees. Most refugees in the world are being hosted by developing countries such as my own, so this is my appeal to the international community to help us support countries like us. Together, we can heal, we can shine, we can learn. Together, we can make this world a safer and a stronger place (sic).”
Image Credit: Insta/mahirahkhan
9 of 10
Atif Aslam is a fan of Arijit Singh. Who knew? The singer, who is currently shooting a video for single ‘Rafta Rafta’, posted a short video of him listening to Indian singer Arijit Singh’s ‘Hawayein’. He wrote, tagging the singer: “Imagine performing here for our fans”. He praised Singh’s work as well, writing: “beautifully sung brother @arijitsingh.”
Image Credit: Insta/atifaslam
10 of 10
Photos of Mahira Khan, Salim Karim, Ayesha Omar, and various other celeb friends having a blast went viral on social media recently. The photos feature the mesmerizing landscapes and scenery in the Northern part of Pakistan. Mahira Khan and her beau Salim Karim can be seen enjoying the scenic break.
Image Credit: Insta/ ayesha.m.omar