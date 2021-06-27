1 of 12
Pakistani star Mahira Khan is not only a beloved actor in her home country but has also made strides in Bollywood thanks to a powerful screen presence and carefully selected movie choices. As Khan completes 1O decades in show business we look at 10 highlights from her career.
As she celebrates a decade in the entertainment industry, with stellar performances over the years , the Humsafar star thanked her fans and wrote on her Instagram: “So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back. My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day on the 24th of June 2011”. “I bow my head in gratitude to all of you.. for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have. There have been many ups and downs, there have been moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.. but my fans have been there rock solid, behind me. My constant.” She continued “I am so grateful for the love.. I promise to work harder, I promise to give back… I promise that your love won’t go in vain. Ameen. So much love.. always.”
Many A- lister actors extended love and support to the Verna actor. Mahira Khan was left teary-eyed after Ayeza Khan, MeharPosh actress wrote on her Instagram: Sharing her picture, “Can’t believe it’s been ten years for you, Mahira, and you’re still on top. That’s because you have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you.” “For this reason, I wanted to pay my respect to you, in my upcoming project, portraying also you amongst some of the greatest legends.”
Mahira Khan began her career in entertainment as a VJ( video jockey). She created a career for herself on Pakistani television with shows like MTV's Most Wanted and Weekends With Mahira.
Her acting first garnered fans back in 2011 when she not only featured in the stellar film ‘Bol’, which dealt with patricide and domestic abuse, but also a TV serial, ‘Humsafar’.
The self-made actor made her mark in Pakistani television with serial Humsafar. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Fawad Khan was praised. For her explosive chemistry with Fawad Khan, she got the Lux Style Award for Satellite Best TV Actress and the HUM Award for Best Onscreen Couple. In fact, the show became so successful that it was broadcast even in India, where it won many fans.
With the release of "Bin Roye" in 2015, Mahira’s reputation as an top actress was cemented. Khan's international career has had numerous highlights. The Raees actress has done it all, from walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival to parading the runway at Paris Fashion Week.
Mahira has always said that she wants to be a part of significant filmmaking. She offered us two blockbuster films in 2017 "Raees" and and the extremely controversial “Verna”. Working with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, on her debut Bollywood film Raees was one of her career highlights.
Khan has decided to take on the role of producer for the first time with her first-ever production, a web series, after a year of acting. Barwaan Khiladi was co-produced by the actor and Nina Kashif and is about "friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love, and courage."
Mahira has always been a devoted mother, and she has never shied away from exhibiting her little sunshine, her 11 year old son Azlan in public. Did you know that that she would travel back to Pakistan quite often to be with Azlan when she was shooting for Raees in India, so he would never feel like he wasn't getting as much affection from his mother as he should.
Another milestone Mahira achieved when she was appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for refugees, for Pakistan by the United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees. Proud to be born in a motherland that is home to refugees for 40 years, she announced in her tweet. She pledged to create awareness about the refugees and highlight their plight.
Mahira was named one of the BBC's 100 most influential women 2020 because she "speaks out about important topics and challenges to inspire change." Despite a global pandemic and ensuing lockdown, the Raees actress managed to keep her fans afloat. She made it to the Forbes' list of Asia's Top 100 social media stars in 2020..
