Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is expected to return to Indian screens with her upcoming web series 'Yaar Julahay'.
A series of dramatic readings will air on Zee Theatre as the most recent project. According to Bollywood Hungama, the 'Raees' actress will appear in the first episode of the 12-part Zee Theatre series. 'Guriya', a classic story by Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, will be read by her.
“A treat for your eyes, ears, and mind! Watch Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings of pure delight featuring scripts by legendary writers, starting from 15th May on #TataSkyTheatre,” revealed ZEE Theatre on its official Instagram handle.
Mehra and Bano are two of Guriya's closest friends. Bano has a doll (Guriya) that looks a lot like Mehra, but the latter isn't fond of it. Their affection and hatred for the doll develops over time. A surprising twist near the end reveals the mystery surrounding the doll.
Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Munshi Premchand, Amrita Pritam, Qurratulain Haider, Balwant Singh, Asad Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Rajinder Singh Bedi, and Intezar Hussain are among the legendary Urdu and Hindi writers whose life stories feature in 'Yaar Julahay'.
Sarmad Khoosat, Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Yasra Rizvi, Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Samiya Mumtaz, and Faisal Qureshi are among other readers in the series.