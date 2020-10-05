1 of 10
# Pinktober has begun and it’s heartening to see actress Maya Ali, brand ambassador of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, lend her voice and media prowess to the cause. Her latest supportive move during Breast Cancer Awareness Month was via an event meant to direct attention to the issue.
Vacations are always fun. This month, popular power couple actress Iqra Aziz and husband Yasir Hussain are on holiday and sharing a number of photos from their getaway in the northern areas of Pakistan. The newly-weds are in Hunza right now taking some time off and enjoying fresh mountain air.
Actor Adnan Siddiqui follows Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's recommendation to read Elif Shafak's highly acclaimed book ‘The Forty Rules of Love’. He hopes it inspires him as much as it did the PM.
The sweetest and most talented husband-wife duo Ahsan Khan and Fatima Ahsan are starting an entrepreneurial venture called @_TheWorkBench_, a project-based home interior design firm for the perfect home.
Actor Junaid Khan sure knows how to spend his "Son-Day" well.
Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who has been missing from the screen for some time now, is all set to entertain his fans once again; he announced his return to acting with two projects. Can’t wait to see him in action!
Recently Nadia Khan shared some pictures on her Instagram account as she returned to Dubai. Khan said Dubai had been her second home in the past 20 years. She said that corona has changed many things but not the spectacular views of Dubai, or the peace and security it offers.
It’s lights, camera, action time for Mawra. Here she is ready and at a shoot.
One look at Mashal Khan’s Instagram feed and you’d know that the ‘Suno Chanda’ actress is a major fan of the no-makeup look. Talking about good skin, she explained: “I used to eat cheese and all but I didn’t know that dairy products are harmful to your hair, nails and skin. Your skin breaks out because of inflammation in your body so when I stopped eating it my skin started glowing. I drink lots of water and I am not one of those people who eat a lot so because of that I have lots of benefits,” she added.
