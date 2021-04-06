1 of 8
Food, fashion, fun. There’s so much to do in Dubai that’s it’s a no-brainer when it comes to best holiday spots. Plus, it’s one of the safest destinations to travel to thanks to all the COVID-19 precautions that are in place. Above: Hasan Rizvi at Dubai Marina.
Image Credit: Insta/hasanrizvi.official
Pakistani stars are rediscovering its appeal of late. Here’s a look at all the A-listers that are flying down to the UAE to have some fun. Above: Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi at the IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai.
Image Credit: Insta/sabooraly
Anoushey Ashraf is enjoying the sunny climes of Dubai.
Image Credit: Inst/anousheyashraf
The VJ-turned-actor has been chilling at the city’s beaches and hanging out in Dubai Marina.
Image Credit: Insta/anousheyashraf
Pakistani actresses Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly have also been having a blast in the city.
Image Credit: Insta/kinzahashmi
The ‘Gul-o-Gulzar’ co-stars even celebrated their birthdays together here. Saboor Aly posted on her insta:'' Never ending Birthday celebrations 🤷🏻♀️ My zodiac partner @kinzahashmi 💋''.
Image Credit: insta/sabooraly
Choreographer Hassan Rizvi found that the best place for a family-friendly holiday was the UAE; he was seen in Dubai in March.
Image Credit: Insta/hasanrizvi.official
Power couple Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz flew down to the UAE to celebrate their daughter’s 16th birthday – and boy, was it a sight. The happy event was marked at Lapita Hotel” in Dubai.
Image Credit: Insta/itsnidayasir.official