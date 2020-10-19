1 of 9
Model-actor Mawra Hocane enthusiastically congratulated her ‘Sabaat’ series co-star Ameer Gillani for his recent enrollment in Harvard Law School. But don’t write him off just yet. After getting his Master’s degree, Gillani plans to return to showbiz.
With lockdowns across the world slowly easing and tourists not yet out in force, it’s the perfect time for stars such as ‘Meharposh’ actress Ayeza Khan to travel. Here’s Khan in an undisclosed location enjoying the weather. Happy holidays!
Sharing behind-the-scene shots from the Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa movie ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad', Khan took to Instagram to tease fans about what to expect from the upcoming movie. "No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you," she wrote alongside the photos, quoting Pakistan founder Jinnah.
Recently Ayeza Khan was brutally criticized on social media for endorsing a skin lightening product, Faiza Beauty Cream. But what no one would have seen coming was the response of fellow ‘Baaji’ actress and model Amna Ilyas (pictured) to the ad. She made a parody of it. Ayeza Khan didn’t respond or comment but reportedly she soon unfollowed Ilyas.
Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat will be part of the Oscar Selection Committee’2020 alongside two-time Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy. The ‘Load Wedding’ actress turned to Instagram and confirmed, “I am honoured to be part of the ‘Oscar Selection Committee’ for this year” She went on to say, “I look forward to seeing the nominated films and choosing the one we put forward. At least this is one way that we can be putting a positive image of our country and highlighting our talent on the World stage! InshaAllah.”
Popular actress Sonya Hussyn is the latest in a handful of celebrities who have created a YouTube channel in an effort to stay connected with fans. Explaining her decision, she said: “I thought there should be something to connect directly with the audience and tell them what happens behind the scenes.”
Popular Pakistani actor Imran Abbas was spotted enjoying some time off in Turkey.
Fawad Khan and his wife, Sadaf Khan, welcomed their third child together. According to an entertainment website, the couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Although Fawad has not yet announced the arrival of the baby on his social media accounts, fans are congratulating him in the comments section of his last post on Instagram. First to wish on twitter was Adnan Siddiqui, who wrote: “May the little one fill your life with abundant love and sunshine. Embrace the magic of parenthood once again!”
When Hania Aamir used an insta little did she know she was about to become a source of gossip with people saying she had gone under the knife. The 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' star explained that she messed up while using the baby face filter, forgetting to use scale, which is why her lips looked so swollen. He explained the whole issue on her Instagram stories “Jis filter ki waja se hum badnaam hogye [I got trolled for this filter],” she said. “Filter hai. Subha Bakhair [It’s a filter. Good morning],” she wrote in an earlier post.
