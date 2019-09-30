Popular Pakistani actor Imran Abbas was recently invited to become the official brand ambassador for Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP). A letter from Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, Chairman of TDCP, extended the invitation for “future tourism projects” to Abbas, calling him “a source of pride for this nation” and someone who has “always managed to portray a positive image of Punjab, not only locally but internationally as well.”
It may be mentioned here that Abbas famously crossed over to Bollywood with a string of movies, including Karan Johar’s blockbuster ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016).