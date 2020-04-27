Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Fahad Mustafa, who has created a huge fan base also as the host of ARY’s popular game show, ‘Jeeto Pakistan’, is back on television with a fresh edition of the show.

There’s a twist: ‘Jeeto…’ has been reformatted to become social-distancing friendly.

For one thing, there is no audience physically present inside the studio; it’s just Mustafa, his five celebrity captains — Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Adnan Siddiqi, Shaista Lodhi, and cricketer Sarfraz Ahmed — and a couple of assistants to be seen.

Each captain represents a metropolitan city of Pakistan — Saeed represents Karachi Lions; Javed, Islamabad Dragons; Siddiqui, Lahore Falcons; Lodhi, Peshawar Stallions; and Ahmed, Quetta Knights. The viewers in these five cities who watch the show live on the internet will get to participate right from the safety of their homes.