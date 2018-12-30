Fans are becoming savvier online to mobilise and have rallied around a variety of independent campaigns to gain their favourite artists’ attention as well as the public’s, whether it’s voting for the songs to be played on the radio in regular rotation or streaming songs on music platforms. Projects such as Exo’s display on Burj Khalifa’s LED screen — arranged by Chinese fans — along with UAE fans of Super Junior renting out time on Dubai Ice Rink’s LED screen in honour of the act’s 13th anniversary, are some examples.