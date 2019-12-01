Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - British trumpeter Paul Spong in front of Tower Bridge in London-1575184699859
The UK's Toby Coles. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

Music stars from around the world performed the UAE national anthem, ‘Ishy Balady’ to mark the 48th anniversary of the country’s formation.

Put together by the team behind Expo 2020 Dubai, the two-minute video begins with the strains of oud music in the UAE before criss-crossing the globe to bring together a diverse array of musicians including Chinese pianist and producer Corsak, Indian slide guitarist Niki Mukhi, British trumpeter Paul Spong and Saudi multi-instrumentalist Hatoon Idrees, alongside individual artists from the Norwegian State Orchestra, Russia’s Minski Theatre and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra. A choir of schoolchildren from Raffles World Academy provide the vocal accompaniment to the track.

Locations featured in the video include the Dubai desert, the Taj Mahal in India, the fjords of Norway, Rizal Park in Manila, as well as major world metropolises such as London and Shanghai.

Led by Oscar-shortlisted Emirati director Nahla Al Fahad, the film reflects Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and how the The World’s Greatest Show — the first World Expo in the region — will bring together 192 nations when it opens on October 20, 2020.

Last year, the same team created ‘Orchestra of the World’ video, which connected musicians from 190 countries for a desert performance of the UAE national anthem.

Musicians featured in this video are:

— UAE: Raffles World Academy Choir

— UAE: Salah Al Yaseri

— Trinidad & Tobago: Justin Javier Moreno

— China: Corsak

— Norway: Ingrid Mæland

— India: Niki Muhki

— Russia: Denis Sergeevich

— UK: Toby Coles

— Saudi Arabia: Hatoon Idrees

— Saudi Arabia: Rami Mozain

— Philippines: Madeline Jane Banta

— Nigeria: Michael Akinbove

Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Justin Javier Moreno plays the steel pans in Trinidad & Tobago-1575184704032
Justin Javier Moreno plays steel pans in Trinidad & Tobago. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - musicians Hatoon Idrees and Rami Mozain in KSA-1575184706487
Hatoon Iderees and Rami Mozain in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Indian Slide Guitarist Niki Muki at the Taj Mahal in India-1575184719257
Niki Muki at the Taj Mahal in India. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Djembe drummer Michael Akinbove in Nigeria-1575184711236
Djembe drummer Michael Akinbove in Nigeria. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Children from the Raffles World Academy Choir in the Dubai Desert 33-1575184701750
Children from the Raffles World Academy Choir. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Norwegian violinist Ingrid Maeland plays amidst the fijords in Trondheim-1575184717202
Norwedian violinist Ingrid Maeland in Norway. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Indian Slide Guitarist Niki Muki at the Taj Mahal in India (2)-1575184713356
Salah Al Yaseri from the UAE. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Balalaika player Denis Sergeevich in Moscow-1575184708791
Balalaika player Denis Sergeevich in Moscow. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 - National Day Video 2019 - Filipina harpist Madeline Jane Banta in Rizal Park in Manila-1575184715474
Harpist Madeline Hane Banta in Manila. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai
View gallery as list