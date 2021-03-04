Singer Mariah Carey is being sued for defamation by her older brother over the contents of her recent memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.
Morgan Carey, 61, says the book falsely casts him as a violent person and damaged his reputation.
His lawsuit comes a month after Mariah’s older sister sued the singer over similar charges. Alison Carey sought $1.25 million for “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister,” according to a court summons.
Mariah’s book, which released in September 2020, offers insight into the legendary singer’s turbulent childhood, abusive relationships and rise to stardom.
In the memoir, she wrote about a violent incident between Morgan and their father.
“It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room,” Mariah wrote. “I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me.”
According to Reuters, Morgan said actual fights with his father never occurred during Mariah’s childhood, and the alleged incident’s being “fictional” was shown by the likelihood only one or two police officers would have responded to a domestic violence report.
Morgan also sued over passages that he said implied he tried to extort money from Mariah.
Carey, 51, is known for songs including “Vision of Love,” “One Sweet Day” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”